Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

HA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

HA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 526,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,846. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 11.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

