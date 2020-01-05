Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.41. 5,653,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

