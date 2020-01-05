Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.80.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,451 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 49.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Haemonetics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $2,811,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 395,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

