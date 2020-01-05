Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru. The company strategy is focused on establishing a portfolio of drilling opportunities to exploit undeveloped reserves to grow production, as well as undertaking exploration to grow future reserves. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GTE. TheStreet downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.09.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, VP Lawrence West bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 292,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,153.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 904,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $922,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,022,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,642,833.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,287,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,110.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

