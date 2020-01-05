Golem (GNT) Achieves Market Cap of $28.21 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges including Iquant, Binance, Vebitcoin and GOPAX. Golem has a total market capitalization of $28.21 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00187462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.01485277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024321 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Tux Exchange, Tidex, Huobi, GOPAX, BigONE, Braziliex, HitBTC, Upbit, DragonEX, WazirX, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Binance, Coinbe, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bitbns, Koinex, Iquant, Poloniex, Mercatox, Livecoin, YoBit, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Vebitcoin, ABCC, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cobinhood, BitBay, BitMart and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

