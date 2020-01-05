Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.44.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 11,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $851,253.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,605 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $52,921.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,543.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,160 shares of company stock worth $1,884,952. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Godaddy by 3,070.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Godaddy by 1,989.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,878,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,699 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $103,895,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $61,997,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $68.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

