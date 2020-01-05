Giant Market Cap Reaches $102,448.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $102,448.00 and approximately $6,510.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $11.91, $31.10, $13.92 and $5.63. During the last week, Giant has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00476432 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004210 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000843 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001344 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,726,326 coins and its circulating supply is 6,726,322 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.63, $33.89, $13.92, $7.59, $50.68, $10.42, $18.98, $31.10, $24.71, $11.91, $20.33 and $70.83. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

