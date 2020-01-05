GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GENFIT S A/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.58.

Shares of GENFIT S A/ADR stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. GENFIT S A/ADR has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth $889,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the second quarter valued at about $699,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

