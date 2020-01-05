Fusion Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Fusion has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Liquid and Bibox. In the last week, Fusion has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000330 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.73 or 0.91606602 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Liquid, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

