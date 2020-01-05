Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Full House develops and manages gaming facilities. The Company has a management agreement with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians for the development and management of a first-class casino/resort with gaming devices in the Battle Creek, Michigan area, which is currently in the pre-development stage. Full House also manages Midway Slots and Simulcast at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, along with the owner of the adjacent racetrack. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLL. Macquarie raised shares of Full House Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Full House Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig W. Thomas acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 479,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,546.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Full House Resorts stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Full House Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

