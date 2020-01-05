Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.90 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,736,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,620,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

