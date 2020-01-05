Fortuna (FOTA) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Fortuna token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, TOPBTC and IDAX. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $269,057.00 and $7,292.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00189258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.01501640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024527 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, FCoin, Kucoin, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.