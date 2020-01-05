FOAM (FOAM) Trading 9.9% Higher This Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $9,900.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FOAM has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00187462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.01485277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024321 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,917,779 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

