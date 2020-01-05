Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will report $527.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $524.30 million to $528.10 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $436.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FND shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.03.

In other news, CMO Lisa Laube sold 30,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,180.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 101,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,186.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $311,230,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,275,040 shares of company stock worth $319,128,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Floor & Decor by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period.

Shares of FND traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.22. 799,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.