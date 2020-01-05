Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLEX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. Flex has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. Flex’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $410,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,214,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,229,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,124 shares of company stock worth $1,257,941. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 177,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Flex by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

