ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $292,397.00 and $784.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,844,482 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

