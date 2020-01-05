Evedo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74,392.00 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $49,240.00 and $74,392.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.65 or 0.05898249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029122 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035923 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001923 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001242 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

