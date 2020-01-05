EtherGem (EGEM) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $49,182.00 and approximately $5,405.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00189258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.01501640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024527 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.