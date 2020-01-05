Ethereum Gold Project Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 64.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $52,735.00 and approximately $4,574.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00039402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.80 or 0.05948388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028754 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036024 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001905 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025524 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,874,571,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

