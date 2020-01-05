Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.18 ($18.81).

EPA ENGI opened at €14.69 ($17.08) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.11. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

