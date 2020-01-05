Elysium Price Down 95.2% Over Last 7 Days (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00579710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010569 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

