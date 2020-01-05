Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Annual earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical have been stable of late. The company will gain from cost-cutting and productivity actions, synergies of acquisitions, sustained innovation and efforts to reduce debt. The company is focused on generating business revenues from innovations. Eastman Chemical is also committed to boost shareholders’ returns by leveraging strong cash flow. The company has also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Eastman Chemical is exposed to a challenging business environment. Demand for its specialty products in China is weak due to trade issues. Unfavorable currency as well as higher pension and turnaround costs are other headwinds that are denting the company’s performance. Eastman Chemical also faces challenges in the fiber business due to weak acetate tow volumes.”

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.38.

NYSE:EMN opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,476,000 after purchasing an additional 916,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 767,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 143,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.