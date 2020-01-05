Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

