Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.76. 2,840,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $83.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

