DigitalBits Hits Market Cap of $3.08 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $78,982.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036806 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00634050 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000454 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,805,480 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

