Dether (DTH) Market Cap Reaches $213,977.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Dether token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Dether has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Dether has a market capitalization of $213,977.00 and $129.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00039440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.94 or 0.05925455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036025 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025612 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.