Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0002

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Fatbtc, Coinrail and Kucoin. Dent has a market cap of $13.86 million and approximately $161,365.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00187462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.01485277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024321 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,528,022,816 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LATOKEN, Allbit, HitBTC, Radar Relay, BitForex, OKEx, CoinBene, Liquid, WazirX, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, Bitbns, Fatbtc, Lykke Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.