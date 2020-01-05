Dash (DASH) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $481.22 million and $436.71 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $52.01 or 0.00701447 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, Cryptomate, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000828 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001018 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,252,709 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

