Dalecoin Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (DALC)

Dalecoin (CURRENCY:DALC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Dalecoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dalecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Dalecoin has a market cap of $4,774.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dalecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dalecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00190935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.01493617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024428 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dalecoin

Dalecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,508 tokens. Dalecoin’s official Twitter account is @DalecoinN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dalecoin’s official website is dalecoin.org

Dalecoin Token Trading

Dalecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dalecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dalecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dalecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dalecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dalecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.