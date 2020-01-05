Cube (AUTO) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Cube has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Cube has a market cap of $2.08 million and $182,750.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CPDAX, HitBTC and IDEX.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.01479502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io

Cube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, BitForex, IDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

