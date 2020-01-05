CryptoVerificationCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $69.00 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.79 or 0.00476432 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.85 million and $69.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001345 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com . CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

