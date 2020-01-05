Cryptonite Market Cap Hits $53,138.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Cryptonite has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Cryptonite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $53,138.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,503.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.01815843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.03005403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00578402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00682938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00065138 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00408970 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

