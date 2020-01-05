CROAT Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $72,603.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,181,615 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

