Critical Survey: Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (NYSE:HNGKY)

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Forestar Group and HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 7.70% 4.52% 2.63% HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Forestar Group and HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forestar Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forestar Group and HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $428.30 million 2.34 $33.00 million $0.79 26.38 HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR $2.67 billion 5.09 $2.46 billion N/A N/A

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Forestar Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forestar Group beats HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment and finance businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.