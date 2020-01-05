Critical Contrast: CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) versus Upwork (NYSE:UPWK)

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CooTek (Cayman) and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 2 1 1 0 1.75 Upwork 0 2 5 0 2.71

CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 42.30%. Upwork has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 92.27%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Volatility & Risk

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -16.75% -37.28% -24.65% Upwork -5.17% -5.93% -3.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Upwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $134.11 million 2.43 $10.15 million N/A N/A Upwork $253.35 million 4.46 -$19.91 million ($0.38) -26.55

CooTek (Cayman) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork.

Summary

Upwork beats CooTek (Cayman) on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

