Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $582.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,519 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.