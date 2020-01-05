Credits 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $440,885.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Credits has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, Kucoin and WazirX. Credits has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $440,885.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036104 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, WazirX, CoinBene, IDEX, Mercatox, LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.