Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INCY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.79.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $77.90 on Thursday. Incyte has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $300,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 180.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 18.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 152,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 46.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

