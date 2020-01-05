Cosmos Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00057881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Coinone and GDAC. Cosmos has a market cap of $817.94 million and approximately $90.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084371 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001217 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,406.01 or 0.99918546 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.