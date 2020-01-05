Contrasting Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and HighPoint Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 12.18% -2.68% -0.55% HighPoint Resources 29.34% -2.78% -1.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kosmos Energy and HighPoint Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 HighPoint Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 40.84%. HighPoint Resources has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 116.76%. Given HighPoint Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than Kosmos Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kosmos Energy and HighPoint Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $902.37 million 2.66 -$93.99 million ($0.47) -12.72 HighPoint Resources $453.00 million 0.82 $121.22 million ($0.03) -57.67

HighPoint Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy. HighPoint Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kosmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats HighPoint Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

