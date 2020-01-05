Constellation Market Cap Reaches $9.67 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Constellation has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and IDEX. Constellation has a market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.52 or 0.05925940 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029103 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00035923 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,190,988 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

