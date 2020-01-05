CoinUs (CNUS) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One CoinUs token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 178.1% higher against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $281,319.00 and $4,218.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039013 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003952 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000708 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

