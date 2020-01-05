Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $22.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Cohu stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 196,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,177. Cohu has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,196,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after purchasing an additional 192,469 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 17.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 198,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 42.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 296,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

