Clams Trading Up 1.7% This Week (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Clams has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Clams has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Clams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00008072 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, YoBit and Bitsane.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022276 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,559,914 coins and its circulating supply is 3,933,132 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

