Cindicator Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, GOPAX, HitBTC and ABCC. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $65,583.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,872,455,126 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Binance, ABCC, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

