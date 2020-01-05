Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Nomura raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE:CHWY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,315. Chewy has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $5,492,699.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,737,327.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 15,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $439,414.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 153,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,907.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,197 shares of company stock valued at $16,570,564.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,796,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.