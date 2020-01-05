ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report $9.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.58 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $9.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $35.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.08 million to $36.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.16 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $8,807,687.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,508,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,128,062.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $9,819,303.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,955.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 921,315 shares of company stock worth $29,213,675. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 23.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth about $3,750,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 677,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,606. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

