Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $495.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.48.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $494.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.36. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $279.33 and a 12 month high of $496.59.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

