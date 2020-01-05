Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $495.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.48.
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $494.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.36. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $279.33 and a 12 month high of $496.59.
In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
