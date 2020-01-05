CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.31.
CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th.
In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CNP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.42.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
