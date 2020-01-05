CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.31.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

