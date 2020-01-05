Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Celsius to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.03. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

